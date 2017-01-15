Crews Respond to Fire on Wattsburg Road - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Respond to Fire on Wattsburg Road

Kuhl Hose Fire company was called to the scene of a fire on Wattsburg Road around 11:30 Saturday night.

It happened at the Voorhis auto center on Wattsburg Road.

A fire official on scene told Erie News Now it started in a chimney and spread to an inside wall. 

The fire then spread up the wall to the ceiling, but luckily it was under control fairly quickly. 

Additional fire companies like Wattsburg and Brookside also responded . 

Officials say most of the damage is interior. 

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire. 


 

