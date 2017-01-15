Police Investigate First Homicide of 2017

It happened at Macy's in the Millcreek Mall Jan. 15.More >>
It happened at Macy's in the Millcreek Mall Jan. 15.More >>
French Creek is expected to rise another 2 to 4 feet.More >>
French Creek is expected to rise another 2 to 4 feet.More >>
According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County last June.More >>
According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County last June.More >>
Police are investigating what caused him to drive off the road.More >>
Police are investigating what caused him to drive off the road.More >>
Mercyhurst Laker Emma Nuutinen, was named to Finland's Olympic hockey team today. She joins three graduates of the Mercyhurst hockey program tapped to play on 2018 Olympic teams. The wife of Ryan Zapolski tapped to play goalie for Team USA shares her excitement about the opportunity.More >>
Mercyhurst Laker Emma Nuutinen, was named to Finland's Olympic hockey team today. She joins three graduates of the Mercyhurst hockey program tapped to play on 2018 Olympic teams. The wife of Ryan Zapolski tapped to play goalie for Team USA shares her excitement about the opportunity.More >>
The board approved a change to the 2018-19 district calendar because of voting after a parent request last year.More >>
The board approved a change to the 2018-19 district calendar because of voting after a parent request last year.More >>
A district judge bound over all charges against Dominic French, 38, during his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.More >>
A district judge bound over all charges against Dominic French, 38, during his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.More >>