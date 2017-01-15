Police Investigate First Homicide of 2017

Erie police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of 2017.

"These are known subjects engaging each other with the understanding that if, as long as they remain silent, they can continue to act lawlessly amongst their group,” says Erie Police Chief Donald Dacus.

Their investigation is met with frustration, as the department continues to have issues with witnesses cooperating, and this homicide isn’t any different.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning when police were called to the Shell Station at 6th and Parade Streets.

A 26 year old unnamed Erie man was shot, and then transported by a private vehicle to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

“They knew each other, and that they met there, and a fight ensued. And shortly after, the victim was shot several times,” says Chief Dacus.

He says a group of at least 5 people were involved in the fight. However, none are stepping up with information.

"In fact, they've intentionally tried to mislead us. So, it's very disheartening when you don't get the level of cooperation that'd you'd hope for in a serious case like this,” says Dacus.

Dacus does tell Erie News Now surveillance video from the Shell Station is helping in this investigation.

"Little to no cooperation from people that were there that we know, based on the video. They know more information then they're telling us… It's moving forward quickly, we do have a suspect, so,” he says.

Chief Dacus did not go into detail about the suspect, or when an arrest might be made. He does say he hopes in this case, or any case, witnesses will step up to help.

If you have any information that could help police, you can call the non-emergency line at 814-870-1125.