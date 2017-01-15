Police Investigate Shots Fired - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Investigate Shots Fired

Police are investigating a call for shots fired early Sunday morning, after 1:30 a.m.  Theyre also investigating if there is a link between this call, and the Sunday morning homicide.

The shots fired call was at West 6th and Cherry Streets, near Sophias Tavern.

A neighbor tells Erie News Now a house was hit, and he reported the damage because he thought it might be related to the homicide.

Erie Police Chief Dacus says the only links they have are the incidents were around the same time, and vehicles involved had similar descriptions.

UPMC Hamot also had another victim show up early in the morning, too.  That victim had a gunshot wound to the leg.  That injury was not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating if all three incidents are related.

