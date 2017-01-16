Fire Destroys Home in Crawford County

An investigation into an overnight house fire in Crawford County expected to continue today.

It broke out around 12 a.m. Monday morning in a house along County Line Road, between Atlantic and Greenville in Southern Crawford County.

According to reports from the scene, no one was living there. The house was apparently under renovation after the previous owner passed away.

A number of volunteer departments teamed up to help put out the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries. The house is a total loss.

Again, the search for a cause is expected to continue later today.