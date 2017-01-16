Flagship Niagara League: Giving You the Business

The state of Pennsylvania remains the owner of the Brig Niagara and the Erie Maritime Museum.

But state funding has dropped dramatically in recent years. forcing the non-profit Flagship Niagara League to pick up the slack.

The league now provides the bulk of the funding and manages the ship and museum.

Niagara Captain Billy Sabatini said, "The league is why the ship is sailing. Without the Flagship Niagara League, we cannot sail the ship because the state just does not have the capacity to do that anymore."

The league has grown to 750 members with an annual budget ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million.

It employs 12 full time and many part time employees including the ship's crew and office staff.

Sabatini said, "The league went from a very small organization to a large organization that really does the complete management of the ship."

But managing a tall ship is costly.

Sol the league raises money through fundraisers to help pay the bills.

Flagship Niagara League Executive Director Shawn Waskiewicz said, "It is critical for local sponsors, donors and individuals to support the Flagship Niagara League and keep the Niagara sailing."