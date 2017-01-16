Erie Police Issue Arrest Warrants in Murder, Want to Talk to Third Man

Erie Police have issued arrest warrants for two men and would like to talk to a third man, who is seen in surveillance video at a store near the scene of Sunday morning's homicide.

Investigators obtained the surveillance video following the fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Shell at East 6th and Parade around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 26-year-old man died after being hit by gunfire following a fight. His name has not been released.

Investigators say they are attempting to talk with the black male with braids and a blue coat.

Police have identified Merle Page Jr. in the Chicago Blackhawks jersey as the shooting suspect and Shawnquel Pennamon as the vehicle driver. Arrest warrants have been issued for both.

Detectives say the video is playing an important role in their investigation due to the lack of cooperation from possible witnesses.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday on the victim's body.