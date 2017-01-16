Penn State Behrend Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The legacy of Dr., Martin Luther King, Jr. was remembered today at Penn State Behrend with students performing a play about one of the key moments in the civil rights movement.

Seven student volunteers performed the one act drama "Montgomery Footprints."

The play recounts the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott in the mid 1950's.

The action was taken to protest the arrest of Rosa Parks, a black woman who refused to give up her bus seat to a white person.

Dr. King was among the civil rights leaders who took part in the boycott.

A federal court eventually ruled the segregation policy unconstitutional.

Organizers say the play's message of racial equality remains relevant today.

Student actor Kristen Fanning said, "Really we are all just people. We happen to be different, but we are all the same. We should just see it that way. No matter the race, age, religion, gender. We just need to accept each other for who we are."

About 75 people watched the play.

The audience included students, faculty and community members.