Flagger Dies from Injuries After Being Hit by Vehicle

A Waterford man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while on the job in Warren County late Sunday morning.

It happened on State Route 59/Kinzua Road at Black Bear Lane in Mead Township around 11:55 a.m.

State Police say a 78-year-old driver, identified as Eugene Schwanke, of Warren, was heading west when he approached an unmarked utility work area.

Investigators say Schwanke failed to see the flagger - Michael Robertson, 46 - who was standing near the shoulder.

Schwanke reportedly hit Robertson, throwing him into a nearby lawn.

Robertson was airlifted to UPMC Hamot, where he died from his injuries several hours later.