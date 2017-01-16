Harkins Will Re-Introduce Jake Schwab Bill

The Jake Schwab Bill is named after a mechanic from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority who died while on the job in 2014.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie County) because transit authorities, school districts, and state and local governments do not have to abide by federal OSHA standards. Harkins' bill would give those employees the same safety protection given to workers employed in the private sector.



There was a lot of hope that the bill would have been adopted last session, but lawmakers simply ran out of time. Many of Schwab's co-workers, and family members, from Erie, attended a hearing in Harrisburg last September to lobby for the bill. Harkins says those same people have vowed to return to the State Capitol as the bill has to, once again, start at the beginning of the legislative process.

"I just met with the Amalgamated Transit Workers in my office. They're very fired up to get it going again. We're getting more support also from different entities across the state that have a stake involved with it," Harkins said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Harrisburg next week.