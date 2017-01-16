Long-range Transportation Plan Continues to Move Forward

Efforts to develop a long-range transportation plan for Erie County are moving forward.

The long-range plan is a federally mandated document, which outlines the next 20 years of transportation programming in Erie County.

The Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization recently conducted five public hearings and an online survey, which received more than 600 responses.

According to transportation administrator Chris Friday, a concern expressed by many residents in the survey is the need for more multi-modal facilities and improved bike lanes.

The Erie County Department of Planning will now work with a consulting firm and PennDOT to develop a project list, which will determine which projects will be completed.

"The plan is vital, not only mandated, but vital to what we do here,” said Friday. “Once you have the plan in place, you can start looking at the areas that need to be filled in, so to speak. So having this plan allows us and tells the state and federal government that we do have initiatives ready to go, and with funding available, we're willing to implement.”

The plan is expected to be finalized by the end of March.