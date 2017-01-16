Biggest Turnout in Decades For Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March

Over 500 people turned out in Erie for the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March. Organizers called it the biggest turnout in two decades. They believe that turnout was due to far more than the pleasant January weather. James Sherrod, Executive Director of the Bayfront NATO, Martin Luther King Center said, "I think it's everything that's going on within our community right now, the political climate yes, the violence within our community...there's some people that have lost hope and they're looking for hope again, and they think that on this day, Dr. King's day, when the dream is most important, they can come out and reignite that fire."

Marchers gathered first at Perry Square. But it wasn't just those who lived through the civil rights fight, or Erie's African American community taking part. It was a diverse crowd of black, white, Hispanic, parents, children, young, old, elected officials and candidates for office who joined together in Dr. King's memory.

They marched from Perry Square to the Martin Luther King Center at 312 Chestnut Street, to remember Dr. King's dream of racial unity. They placed a memorial wreath, prayed, sang and challenged each other and our community to make king's memory count, and keep the fight for hope and equal opportunity alive.

Organizers say more children than ever attended this year too, a promising sign for the future. Jamilia Gates the new Director Community Schools at Wayne brings her son every year. He's now 9-years-old. "It's important that we still continue the lesson of educational equality, and social equality and so it's important to me, so I make it important for my son to learn as well."