Freezing Rain Advisories Issued for Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Chautauqua & Cattaraugus

Rain showers will occur tonight, and eventually this will evolve into a steadier rain toward dawn. Temperatures will stay just above freezing in Erie, with overnight lows near 34 degrees close to the lakeshore. However, to the east, some areas will hover at or slightly below freezing, which will allow a period of freezing rain to occur, leading to very slick spots. This is most likely in places like Jamestown and Warren and to the east to Bradford and beyond. 

Tuesday will be very wet with rain, and temperatures that will rise to 52 degrees in Erie. Some to the east may still experience a little bit of ice or freezing rain in the morning before readings surge through the upper 30s and deep into the 40s.

Freezing Rain Advisories are in effect for Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter Counties of Pennsylvania, plus Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York until 10 AM Tuesday. - Geoff Cornish

