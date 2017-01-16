Harborcreek couple to attend Presidential Inaugural Ball

Joe Pfadt is the president of the local non-profit group, Warriors to Washington, an organization that takes military veterans to capitol of the country they've volunteered to serve.

"These are all people who have been deployed on active duty in the 9/11 era," said Pfadt, a Harbor Creek school teacher who founded the group five years ago.

So as a thank you, Pfadt and his wife, Sue, received this in the mail: an invitation to Friday's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., where President-elect Donald Trump will take his official presidential oath of office.

"I'm very grateful, it's truly an honor," he said.

"We never saw it coming, that makes it even more exciting," she said.

When Trump is sworn in, the Pfadts will be sitting within a few rows of the stage, between First St. and the United States Capitol building, thanks in part to Republican Congressmen Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson. The Congressmen recognized his organization's work, and wanted to have them represented at the swearing-in ceremony, Joe said. He and Sue will also have seats for the inaugural parade.

That's not even the most exclusive part.

"In the evening, we'll attend one of the two formal sanctioned balls for the inauguration," he said.

So how exclusive is it?

More than 900,000 people are expected to line the National Mall for Friday's inauguration -- which is scheduled for noon --, but only a few thousand make it inside one of the evening's balls.

In all, four members of Warriors to Washington will be in Washington this weekend. For them, it's not just about politics. It's about watching the peaceful transition of power they fought to defend.

"As a veteran," Joe said, "you support, defend, and protect all those things that are part of our governance."

Joe himself is a retired U.S. Army veteran of 30 years. He already planned to take some of his warriors to the inauguration so they could witness things for themselves, but not quite like this.

"It's a once in a lifetime, bucket list type of event," Sue said.

"To be able to go as a invitee is really quite a special thing," Joe said.