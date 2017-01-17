Medical Marijuana Applications Available

Efforts are moving forward for medical marijuana facilities to be built in Pennsylvania. Tuesday, January 17th is the first day applications are available to obtain permits for the facilities.

In the past week, investors and Access Erie went back to Wayne Township, near Corry, to further discuss building a medical marijuana facility at their Industrial Park.

This could possibly be one of four facilities in our area.

Last month, state officials released the guidelines for obtaining permits. In a 13 county radius, which includes Erie County, 4 permits will be issued in the first phase of rolling out medical marijuana facilities. Two permits will be issued for growing, and two for dispensaries.

The other possible facility could be at SB3 Industrial Park along East Lake Road, which would be owned by Erie Management Group and Calypso Enterprises LLC.

However, the facility in Corry appears to be moving in the right direction says Richard Novotny, executive director of the Erie and Corry Redevelopment Authority.

He also says the Corry community is welcoming the possibility of a medical marijuana facility. Richard says he’s heard nothing but positive feedback from the community, especially with the tax benefits and potential jobs in the area.

There is already a signed option agreement for the property.

He says the company involved plans on applying in the first phase, so hopefully they can snag one of the first permits.

“So, if they get the permits now, and they find out they've been approved in June, they can begin construction immediately... Last time they were here, mentioned they'd be here probably every two weeks to three weeks, working with investors moving the process ahead, even before they are actually approved,” says Richard.

The state will start accepting applications on February 20th, and the deadline to turn them in is a month later.