PA Beer Distributors Now Selling Six Packs and Singles

Grabbing a six pack after that stressful day at the office just got a lot easier, thanks to a bill signed into law by Governor Wolf.

Starting Tuesday, all beer distributors in the state of Pennsylvania are now able to sell six packs and single bottles. Previously beer distributors were only able to sell cases and kegs. That was until March of last year, when legislation allowed them to start selling the 12-pack.

This is the latest change in a series of laws regarding alcohol sales in Pennsylvania. Last summer, grocery stores were allowed to sell wine and now Pennsylvania residents have the ability to purchase wine and beer through the mail.

The distributors say they expect the change to go over well especially in the craft beer industry. The new law to allow sixes and singles will give the customer the option to buy some of those higher priced beers in a lesser quantity. Distributors say the new change will give the customer the freedom of choice, which has been a long time coming.

"What it's going to allow us to do now is really open up all the packages in the store and give the customer the freedom of choice that they have always wanted,” said Beer and Pop Discount Warehouse, Operations Manager, Andy Holmes. “We no longer have to send people down the road to a bar or a tavern to pick up that 6-pack or 12-pack to go, now we can really help them out here and serve them basically whatever they want to pick up, we're going to have it,” Holmes added.

