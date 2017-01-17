Cash Register Stolen from Harborcreek Convenience Store

State Police are searching for the suspect who broke into a Harborcreek convenience and stole its cash register.

It happened around 11:30 Monday night at Gary's Superette at 4703 E. Lake Road.

Gary's Superette posted a photo of the door, and a short surveillance clip of the suspect on Facebook. The suspect is seen wearing a light colored hooded jacket, and a backpack.

Police say the suspect first smashed the glass front door of the business and ran from the scene. The initial break did not activate an alarm.

The suspect reportedly returned a short time later. That is when the cash register was stolen.

The total amount lost is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call State Police in Erie at 814-898-1641.