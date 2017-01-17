Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Charges for Threatening Woman - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Charges for Threatening Woman



An Erie man returned to court to enter a plea Tuesday after police say he held a sharp object to a woman's throat outside her westside home.

Kevin Umpleby, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats.

According to police reports, Umpleby approached a woman outside her home in the 700 block of West 21st Street. It happened July 13th, 2016 just before midnight.

The report says he then held a sharp object to her throat and made her walk a distance away from her home. He then reportedly made sexual comments directed toward her.

Police at the scene say Umpleby's breath smelled like alcohol.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 8th.

