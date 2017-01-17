Genealogy Website Causes Privacy & Safety Concerns

A controversial new website is causing a lot of concern.

It allows anybody to access an incredible amount of your personal information, in a matter of seconds.

It claims to be a genealogy website, but it has local law enforcement a little uneasy.

The website is www.familytreenow.com

It claims to be a genealogy site, helping people to trace their family tree, by linking family members.

But essentially, it's a site that in a matter of seconds, anybody can access an unsettling amount of your personal information.

We're talking current and past addresses, who your family members are, and possible associates.

Local law enforcement recommends you remove your information, "Obviously we want to make sure that people are aware of this, and be aware of what's on the internet," said Erie Police Detective Chris Janus. "Make sure you set your set your privacy settings, and if you can remove yourself from these websites to do so," Det. Janus added.

Linda Lyons-King, is the Director of Erie's Safenet, a non-profit which helps victims of domestic violence.

She says she's very concerned for domestic violence victims, as the website seems to make finding and even stalking someone very easy, "Domestic violence victims can be in highly, highly dangerous situations and this really does make it easy, it's an aid to it," said Lyons King.

But Lyons-King says she also realizes it's the information age, and it's just a reminder of what's accessible, "It's a part of the internet, it's wonderful that people can use these tools to research, but they have their downside and no one is in control," said Lyons King.

So should we really have an expectation of privacy, on the internet?

William Welch teaches a course on cyber security at the Institute for Intelligence Studies at Mercyhurst University.

He says while the ease of accessing the information may be unsettling, much of it is already public record, "I don't know what I can do about it anymore, we're more or less powerless," said Welch. "Yes, you can opt out of this program, but you can't opt out of public records. And if somebody's determined to find you, and they want to walk around physically to go someplace to find you, they can. This just, yes, it makes it too easy," Welch continued.

If you'd like to remove your information from the website, click here to opt out.