Former Owner of Granada Apartments Pleads Not Guilty to Safety Citations

The former owner of the Granada Apartments, in Millcreek, is pleading not guilty for safety violations at the complex. The plea comes after inspectors this summer, discovered hundreds of safety violations, and condemned five apartment buildings.

The case goes back to June when a balcony collapsed at the Granada, injuring four people. The collapse prompted Millcreek Township officials to conduct a comprehensive safety inspection of the entire complex. 23 citations were filed in court a couple of months ago.



Since those citations were issued, the owner, Granada Apartments LP, lost the property after mortgage foreclosure. But, Millcreek Township is not letting the company off the hook for the safety violations. It named both Granada Apartments LP, and its management company, Clover Management, in the citations. While the Granada is floundering, Clover Management, overall, is thriving, and has many successful apartment complexes in New York and Pennsylvania.



The company is pleading not guilty, but it wants to talk to Millcreek Code Enforcement officials before the court case. Chief Fire Code Inspector Matt Exley says he does not know if a settlement will be offered

"Quite frankly, at this point, I can't speak to what their intentions are. We really haven't been able to gauge that through this entire process. So we're going to continue through our normal processes, and whatever shakes out. If it does come to the court date, we'll be prepared," he said.

Court Proceedings have been scheduled for March 2 before District Judge Sue Strohmeyer.