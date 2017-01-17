Basketball Coach Placed on Leave After Alleged Altercation with - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Basketball Coach Placed on Leave After Alleged Altercation with Fan

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Pa. -

A high school basketball coach is on paid administrative leave after he allegedly went into the stands to confront a fan.

Brief video of the incident surfaced on Facebook from Monday evening's Warren - Strong Vincent Girls Game at Warren High School.

The game was apparently stopped with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter for an injured Warren player.

That's when Strong Vincent Coach Paul Przepierski reportedly went into the stands and accosted a spectator, who was yelling at the coach and his team. The fan is a parent of a Warren player, according to Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart.

The incident broke up in a matter of minutes, but the game was called.

No one was injured.

We have learned Przepierski is a teacher at JoAnna Connell School.

The Erie School District says he has been placed on leave while it investigates, according to Daria Devlin, Erie School District spokeswoman.

