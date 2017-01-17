Inaugural Ball to Celebrate Trump Win as Erie County Gets Attention for Flipping Red

We have learned Erie will have its own Donald Trump inaugural celebrations. The group organizing them is not the Erie County GOP but a new political PAC, which is taking credit for turning Erie County from blue to red.

An Erie Inaugural Ball is planned for 9 p.m. to midnight at the Garden Atrium at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center.

Earlier Friday, an inaugural lunch will be held at the Brewerie at Union Station. Both events are sponsored by the Erie Republican Independent Conservative Political Action Committee.

The group is made up of people of all stripes - not just republicans - who worked for Trump's victory. They say they did it without the Erie County GOP.

All of this is bringing more media attention to Erie.

MSNBC plans to broadcast from the Brewerie at Union Station Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. NPR's Marketplace will record its program there Thursday.

For more information on Friday's luncheon or to make a reservation for the ball, you can check out the Facebook page of the Erie Republican Independent Conservative Political Action Committee.

When MSNBC is broadcasting, the Brewerie will be open to the public, but reservations are encouraged.