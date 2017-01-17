Erie Ties Record High on Soggy Tuesday, Now Damp, Drizzle, Dense Fog for Some

Erie managed to reach 58 degrees, this Tuesday afternoon, matching the record high for January 17th, initially set in 1913 and tied more recently in 1952.



Dense fog is forming in some areas, especially to the east, along with some drizzle. Some light rain showers are occurring, and as temperatures fall to a late-night low of 36 degrees, a few wet snowflakes may mix in, too. Wednesday will feature a few leftover sprinkles and flurries, and it will be a little chilly with a high near 40 degrees.



The January Thaw will continue for at least the next week. There are some signs of plunging temperatures and arctic air around the very end of January, however.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter Counties until 6 AM Wednesday.



On Lake Erie, the recent warm-up has reduced the amount of ice cover, and now only about 20% of Lake Erie is under ice. An active breeze from the southwest is producing larger waves along the New York lakeshore, where a Small Craft Advisory will continue until 7 AM Wednesday.



Rain totals, since Monday evening:

* Cambridge Springs: 0.96"

* Woodcock Borough: 0.62"

* Erie: 0.57"

* Meadville: 0.46"

* Dunkirk, NY: 0.43"

* Findley Lake, NY: 0.42"



Enjoy the break from the deep freeze! - Geoff