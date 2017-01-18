Gas Station Gunfire Sends Man to the Hospital

Erie Police are reviewing evidence they have in a late night shooting in the city that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night at the Country Fair store at East Lake Road and Lake Avenue.

Police say they got a call for 5 to 7 shots fired.

No word yet on what led to the gunfire, however police say one man was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators are expected to use the store's security footage to help determine what happened.

Police say they already have at least one potential suspect in mind.