Community Reacts After Coach Altercation Caught on Camera

Community Reacts After Coach Altercation Caught on Camera

The shocking video of high school basketball coach Paul Przepierski is making its way around the internet this morning.

And that means many community members be waking up and heading to our Facebook page to take a look at the story.

In fact, some of you have already logged on and shared your thoughts on the situation.

Let's take a look at some of those comments.

Amy Watkins says: "He should have been the bigger man and took his team and walked out! Sure doesn't make the school look good!!"

Shawn Stec says: "Paid leave!? He should be fired!"

And Ed Powell says: "It's a shame that happened. Coach, understand the heat of the moment. But sir, you have to be the bigger man. I hope for the best for you."

Now some folks on Facebook say that the coach's actions were justified.

On a Facebook post from GoErie, Kimmy Kerr says: "Wow. Hes such a great coach! That actually cares. Id love to know the full story."

And Kellie Marshall says: "I'm sure there's more to this story. Not condoning the coach's actions, but there was a reason he was that fired up."

The Erie School District is currently investigating the situation.

So, what do you think about the incident? Do you think the punishment was enough? Let us know by heading to our Facebook page and sharing your comment. 
 

