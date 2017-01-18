Body Found Along Lake Erie Shoreline in Conneaut, Ohio Identified

The body found Saturday along the shore of Lake Erie, about 300 yards west of the Pennsylvania state line in Conneaut, Ohio, has been identified as Roger Burton, of Fairport Harbor.

The 55-year-old man has been missing since his boat capsized in November, according to our news partner Cleveland 19. His cousin survived the incident.

A man walking along the beaches of Lake Erie spotted Burton's partially decomposed body, police said.

Conneaut Police say the department was notified about the discovery around 9:17 a.m. Saturday by Pennsylvania State police.

Detectives and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office located the body about 30 feet south of the Lake Erie water line.

Medical hardware and dental records helped identify Burton, the coroner told Cleveland 19.