Former State Police Trooper Becomes School Safety Mentor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former State Police Trooper Becomes School Safety Mentor

Posted: Updated:

Former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Oler is taking on a new job.

He has joined Fort LeBoeuf Schools as a school safety mentor starting this week.

Oler will assist with educational programming for students, presentations for parents, facility safety assessments and staff training, in addition to handling law enforcement matters in the schools.

The retired trooper spent more than 20 years with State Police, most recently as the Public Information Officer.

Oler is a five-year veteran of the United States Navy and Persian Gulf Veteran.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com