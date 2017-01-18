Former State Police Trooper Becomes School Safety Mentor

Former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Oler is taking on a new job.

He has joined Fort LeBoeuf Schools as a school safety mentor starting this week.

Oler will assist with educational programming for students, presentations for parents, facility safety assessments and staff training, in addition to handling law enforcement matters in the schools.

The retired trooper spent more than 20 years with State Police, most recently as the Public Information Officer.

Oler is a five-year veteran of the United States Navy and Persian Gulf Veteran.