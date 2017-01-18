Opening Arguments Made in Torriano Beard Murder Trial

Both sides have presented their opening arguments in the trial for the man charged in a deadly shooting outside an Erie bar last year.

The deadly gunfire broke out near Ray's Last Stop at West 18th and Raspberry in February 2016.

Police arrested Torriano Beard, 40, at a home on Erie's west side.

Detectives say witnesses identified Beard as the man who shot and killed Jemar Phillips, 35.

The prosecution is seeking a first-degree murder charge.

The defense is arguing that the two guns recovered while Beard was already incarcerated are not from him.

One witness told police the shooter was wearing a fur vest. Investigators say they later found one at Beard's home with gunpowder residue on it.

Earlier this month, police charged Lavance Kirksey, 24, as the second shooter in the murder of Phillips

Detectives say they found seven bullets in the victim's body from two different guns.

Jury selection started late Tuesday morning and wrapped up late that afternoon.