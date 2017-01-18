Erie Man Arrested After Leading Police on High-Speed Chase

An Erie man faces a number of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase.

42-year-old Christopher Phillips was arrested in the 1100 block of Greengarden after a 20 minute chase that reached speeds of around 80 miles per hour, late Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say Philips wouldn't stop for cops in the area of 8th and Cascade Streets in Erie.

Phillips was wanted for a warrant for felony meth charges. He was facing charges from earlier in the month for operating a meth lab, along with the manufacture and delivery of the drug.

City police officers put down stop sticks to slow the vehicle he was driving.

Luckily no one was hurt.



Phillips was taken into custody and later arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Paul Bizzaro. '

Phillips bond was set at $50,000 unsecured.##

