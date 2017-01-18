Water Main Repairs to Impact Traffic at Erie Intersection - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Water Main Repairs to Impact Traffic at Erie Intersection

Posted: Updated:

Water main repairs at West 38th and Peach will restrict traffic starting Wednesday night.

The work will start at 11 p.m. and continue until Friday evening.

Erie Water Works is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and use caution if traveling through the intersection.

It says the repair work is not expected to interrupt water service to customers in the area.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
