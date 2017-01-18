Erie City Council to Consider PILOT Agreement for Hospital

Erie City Council will consider a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital during its meeting Wednesday night.

The five-year agreement would cover taxes on the hospital's properties through the end of 2021.

It also calls for automatic renewal unless either party provides timely notice.

The PILOT would be based on half the assessed value of the properties.

Members will also take up a resolution to nominate Mel Witherspoon as its vice president for 2017.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. inside council chambers at Erie City Hall.