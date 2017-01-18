Erie City Council to Consider PILOT Agreement for Hospital - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council to Consider PILOT Agreement for Hospital

Posted: Updated:

Erie City Council will consider a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital during its meeting Wednesday night.

The five-year agreement would cover taxes on the hospital's properties through the end of 2021.

It also calls for automatic renewal unless either party provides timely notice.

The PILOT would be based on half the assessed value of the properties.

Members will also take up a resolution to nominate Mel Witherspoon as its vice president for 2017.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. inside council chambers at Erie City Hall.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com