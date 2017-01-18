Final Phase of Warner Theatre Restoration Clears Hurdle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Final Phase of Warner Theatre Restoration Clears Hurdle

It appears the long awaited fourth and final phase of the Warner Theatre restoration project is now ready to move forward.

Purchasing the necessary property has been the holdup.

But now, Erie Events has closed on the deal that will allow for the expansion of the stage by 20 feet, plus room for new dressing rooms and loading docks.

The expansion will also mean new rigging, lighting and a sound system.

Three earlier phases included a new roof, additional restrooms and a new entrance along French Street.

The final design work can now get underway.'

When construction starts, the theatre will need to be closed for five months during the summer.

But the Erie Broadway and Erie Philharmonic seasons will not be affected.

