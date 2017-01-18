Erie Police Agencies Train on New Case Laws

Prosecutors and police work in different areas of law enforcement, but their goal of making the community safer, is the same.

So on Wednesday, the district attorney's office hosted training for police agencies throughout Erie county, to make sure they're all successful in achieving their goal.

As laws change, and new laws are created, police may have to adjust the way they do their jobs.

So prosecutors want to make sure local police are up to date with the latest trends in law and policing, to make sure their arrests land in convictions.

About 100 law enforcement officers from across Erie county, packed the Blasco Library, for training Wednesday.



It's a refresher course, for the officers to learn about the latest developments in policy and procedure.

The district attorney's office hosts the annual training, which focuses in part on search and seizure laws; in homes and vehicles, and also cell phones, tablets and social media.

It's a chance for the officers on the streets, to hear what's needed from prosecutors in the courtrooms, all to work together to ensure better conviction rates, "It's a good refresher, we're all on the same team, but we play in different arenas," said District Attorney Jack Daneri. "The officers that are on the road, that are pulling a car over, what can they do? Can they go in the glove box or not? Can they order everyone out of the car and pat them down, or not?," Daneri continued.

Chief John Morell, of the Lawrence Park Police Department came to the training with some of his officers, "This is a good refresher for all law enforcement including myself and my department, we enjoy training sessions like this to refresh our case law," said Chief Morell.

One of the other laws talked about Wednesday was the Good Samaritan Law, Daneri says it was just enacted last year in Pennsylvania.

Basically, in a case of an illegal drug overdose, law enforcement is prevented from prosecuting the person who called for help, or the person overdosing.

According to the law, police also cannot act on information developed solely in response to the 911 or emergency services call for help.



And with a massive spike in opiate overdoses over the years, it's an issue local police deal with on a daily basis, "Every municipality is dealing with the opiate addiction and we're dealing with Narcan and we're getting calls on that, as is every department, and I think it's important to get refreshers on that as well," said Chief Morell.

The Erie County District Attorney's office hosts this training once a year for state, local and county police.