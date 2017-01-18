Erie Man Facing Felony Charges For Vicious Animal Attack - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Facing Felony Charges For Vicious Animal Attack

Posted: Updated:
Kenneth Joint Kenneth Joint

Investigators have filed charges against an Erie man, who is accused of allowing his Pit Bull to attack and kill a cat, on camera.

Kenneth Joint, 27, faces three felony charges of animal cruelty, plus a misdemeanor and summary counts of cruelty to animals.

Kovu the Pit Bull is being held, by the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

A graphic video sent to the Humane Society, allowed animal cruelty investigators to file and serve a search warrant, at a home in the 900 block of east 25th street, last Tuesday.

According to investigators, a man is seen in the video, encouraging and allowing the dog, to attack and kill a cat.

When officers entered the home, they seized the Pit Bull, and recovered the remains of the dead cat.

Animal cruelty investigators say the video was horrifying.

No preliminary hearing date has been set for Joint.
 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
