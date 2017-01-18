Millcreek Police Asking For Help In Identifying Thieves In Store Theft

Millcreek police are releasing images in hopes that someone will recognize two people who are seen stealing money from a shopper's purse, on surveillance video. The incident happened Friday at the Christmas Tree Store in Millcreek. Police say a women in her late 40's, with shoulder length brown hair, wearing glasses, a dark colored jacket with a purple shirt is seen stealing $350 dollars from a purse that was left in a shopping cart.

The female shown on the surveillance camera then handed the purse to the customer who owned it, when she came back inside, realizing the purse was left in the cart. This happened about 3:30pm Friday. The female shown was with a man, also described in his late 40's, wearing a light gray zip up sweatshirt, black pants, and a red, white & blue baseball hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Mays with the Millcreek Police Department.