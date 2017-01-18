Homicide Trial Begins Against Suspect in Valentine's Day Shooting

The homicide trial has begun against the Erie man, charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Jemar Phillips.

Torriano Beard, 40, is accused of killing Phillips on the early morning of Valentine's Day of last year.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a conviction of first-degree murder.

The violent incident happened in a parking lot across the street from Ray's Last Stop, near West 18th and Raspberry Streets.

Police say Phillips was shot eight times with two separate guns.

Investigators have also charged 24-year-old Lavance Kirksey, as the second shooter in Phillips' death.

During testimony, prosecutors say both Beard and Phillips had a prior dispute.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly called two witnesses to the stand, who were with Philips when he was gunned down.

Both witnesses had to be subpoenaed to testify. Under oath, both witnesses said they didn’t want to testify.

Meanwhile, the defense argues that prosecutors can’t charge Beard with the crime, because the two guns used to kill Phillips were recovered while Beard was in jail.

Testimony continues Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.