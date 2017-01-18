Republican Governor Candidate Gets First Hand Look at Erie's Public School Facilities

Republican State Senator and candidate for governor Scott Wagner returned to Erie Wednesday, to get a first-hand look, at the condition of Erie's Public Schools. Senator Dan Laughlin arranged the tour.

They visited Central Tech first, a building that opened in 1957 and according to it's principal has never been renovated. Every door, every crumbling stair step tells the story. Along with officials from the district, they toured the swimming pool area, gymnasiums, the basement cafeteria, and the boiler room. Although he had seen pictures, Senator Wagner was stunned by seeing it first hand. "I'm absolutely shocked, this is disgusting and I'm ashamed that these buildings are here," Wagner said.

The group went on to tour NW PA Collegiate Academy. Even at the district's top performing school they saw the ugly underbelly, a defunct lower level swimming pool, and a second gymnasium---both in such terrible condition, they're closed off and off limits to students. And they saw a network of extra support beams installed to prop up the promenade overlooking the stadium.

Senator Wagner was stunned at how the schools are forced to cope, and he says Erie can't wait for the Harrisburg bureaucracy. It needs ideas, such as a public private partnership that could raise funds to build new schools. "I've thrown out a lot of ideas, I mean I come from the private sector, I'm looking at the athletic field, I'm saying, well we could build a new building there and then tear this building down and do a flip." He offered a similar idea using the land at Central Tech's field. "Something that frustrates me personally, because I'm a private sector business person is, we need to have hearings, you know we need to analyze it, I can tell you right now this school district needs help."

Senator Laughlin also invited representatives from Governor Tom Wolf' and Senator Joe Scarnati on the tour. "Erie needs new schools, they need funding and that's the purpose of this tour, to get more people from Harrisburg to actually see this stuff first hand and hopefully help in the funding fight," Laughlin said. For now, everyone is waiting to see if Governor Tom Wolf includes the $31.8-million Erie's Public Schools requested for its recovery plan, in his state budget proposal. "When he does the budget address, we'll have a feeling where we are," said Sen. Laughlin. "We all have our fingers crossed.