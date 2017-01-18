Man Pleads Guilty to Three Convenience Store Robberies

The man who was charged in three convenience store robberies and arrested in Ohio returned to court Wednesday to enter a plea.

Brian Kelly, 48, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery.

In December 2015, State Police say Kelly tried to rob the Circle K in Waterford by passing a note that said he had a gun and demanded money. He left without anything.

Two days later, police say he robbed the Country Fair on East 38th Street armed with a knife.

Hours after that, State Police allege he also used a knife to rob the Crosby's in Girard.

Investigators arrested Kelly in Ashtabula Township after he robbed an Aldi store there.

Kelly will be sentenced March 7th, 2017.