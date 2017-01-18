Man Pleads Guilty to Three Convenience Store Robberies - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Pleads Guilty to Three Convenience Store Robberies

Brian Kelly Brian Kelly

The man who was charged in three convenience store robberies and arrested in Ohio returned to court Wednesday to enter a plea.

Brian Kelly, 48, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery.

In December 2015, State Police say Kelly tried to rob the Circle K in Waterford by passing a note that said he had a gun and demanded money. He left without anything.

Two days later, police say he robbed the Country Fair on East 38th Street armed with a knife.

Hours after that, State Police allege he also used a knife to rob the Crosby's in Girard.

Investigators arrested Kelly in Ashtabula Township after he robbed an Aldi store there.

Kelly will be sentenced March 7th, 2017.

