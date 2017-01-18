Former Union City Borough Secretary Faces Federal Charges for Embezzlement

The former Union City Borough secretary now faces federal charges for embezzling more than $203,000.

Federal investigators filed four counts of mail fraud against Cheryl Capela.

She allegedly used Union City Borough checks and credit cards to pay her personal bills.

Federal investigators have been looking into transactions she made from July 2013 to July 2016.

Court records say Capela had the checks pre-signed in the event of an emergency.

The borough has sued Capela to recover the money. That case is pending.