Badams "optimistic" about district's financial future, union warns against "recovery"

Members of the Erie School District's leading faculty union, the Erie Education Association, stood outside Wednesday night's Erie School Board meeting issuing fliers letting taxpayers know the dangers that could come if the district enters Pennsylvania's financial recovery status.

"In recovery, the state appoints a chief recovery officer and that person makes the decision about what the district does financially," said Doug Owens, EEA vice president. The group of nearly a half-dozen educators were not picketing against the district, Owens stressed. Instead, they support the board and they want others to do the same.

But inside the meeting, district leaders say they won't let that state takeover happen.

Superintendent, Dr. Jay Badams -- on the night he formally announced his retirement effective June 30 after accepting the same position as an interstate school district along the New Hampshire/Vermont border effective July 1 -- says he would not leave the district if he felt it wasn't in a good place as it remains in the state education department's financial watch status.

"I don't believe the department has any intention of putting is in recovery," said Badams. "And ultimately, it's not our decision anyhow."

The district's watch status requires them to submit a financial recovery plan to the state, which they did last month. It's expected to be formally reviewed by January 27, Badams said.

"We're just waiting for an answer now. It's just a waiting game," said Frank Petrungar, Jr. board president.

Part of that financial recovery plan includes sports consolidation. District officials now tell Erie News Now they have formally submitted their proposal to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

"We have no timeline on the response from that, but we're anxiously awaiting to hear what they have to say about it," said John Dahlstrand, Erie School District athletic director.

The plan would merge each of the city's high school sports into one team for each sport, saving up to $400,000 annually, Dahlstrand said at the district's committee of the whole meeting Jan. 4

"We didn't get a lot of negative feedback on it, like it may be considered and studied by the (PIAA) committee," he said.

A positive sign for a district whose leader remains positive in the face of fragile financial times.

"I've never had this kind of optimism before," said Badams regarding the district's financial situation, and Pa. Dept. of Education aiding them. "I feel like we're actually on the cusp of getting out of this."