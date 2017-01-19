Former Police Chief Franklin Officially Announces Mayoral Candidacy

The field of candidates for Erie mayor just keeps growing.

Wednesday night, at Mcgarrey's Oakwood Cafe, former Erie City Police Chief Steve Franklin announced he will join the race as a democrat.

He worked for the police department, for a total of 33 years, was chief of police for the last seven, and is largely campaigning that he will clean up the streets from crime.

He also hopes to build up confidence in city government, and continue current projects and future projects for the revitalization of Erie.



"The biggest issues is going to be the law enforcement and the crime. We need someone experienced enough to get back in and try to maximize the efforts that we're putting in crime control... so I think that puts me ahead of the other candidates in just that sense alone," said Franklin.

Franklin makes the seventh democrat vying for the role of Erie City Mayor.