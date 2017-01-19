How the Weather Affects Operations at Peek N' Peak Ski Resort

The temperatures we've seen are certainly mild for the month of January, which is pleasant news for some, but frustrating for others.

At Peek N' Peak ski resort the snow is a little bit thinner than most would like to see, but that hasn't stopped winter sport lovers from coming out and hitting the slopes this season.

Of course cold weather helps the peek maintain good business during this time of year, but thanks to the grounds crew and snow gun technology, they've been able to maintain a decent amount of that powder here on the slopes.

According to the Peek's official conditions summary, as of January 19th, there's about 12 to 48 inches of machine groomed snow on the slopes.

All 26 trails are open as well as 6 lifts and 2 terrain parks.

Although no fresh snow is expected to fall within the next week, the season total for snow fall at the peak is about 85 inches right now.

And the assistant snow sports school operations manager here tells me that although we have been experiencing fairly mild temperatures, the turn out this year is already stronger than it was last year.

"With the snow guns that we have here its an air water system so it mixes together air and water and we blow it out we pile it up and mix it with the snow cats... it has been down a little bit but we still have a core die hard group of people coming out," said Ryan Moyer, in reference to the attendance this season.

"What a lot of people don't realize is hen you look out in your yard and its still green, we normally still have snow up here. So we are still open and honestly even when its raining out some of the best skiing is when its raining," Moyer adds. He is the assistant snow sports school operations manager at the Peek.

For more information on the Peek, visit their website, or tune in to Erie News Now Weekend Mornings Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. on WICU.