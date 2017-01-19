Erie County to be Featured in MSNBC Special - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County to be Featured in MSNBC Special

MSNBC made a stop in Erie Wednesday, as part of a series on their coverage of President-Elect Donald Trump's first 100 days of office.   

Pennsylvania is one of the states that turned red this election. 

NBC News' Ron Mott spent the day Wednesday at the Brewerie at Union Station, speaking with locals who voted for trump.

Mott says the biggest issues brought up by people in Erie were jobs, immigration and social concerns.    

Their hope for this series is to speak to the towns that get overshadowed by larger cities in network news and to understand what issues are passionate to them.

The series will air during the first 100 days of Trump's inauguration.

They expect to make it back to Erie within the next three months to follow up.

