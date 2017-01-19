Erie Zoo Mourns Loss of Zebra, Llama - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Zoo Mourns Loss of Zebra, Llama

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Zoo is mourning the loss of a zebra and a llama.

Aries, an all white, male llama, was almost 17 years old when he passed away. The zoo says that's into the senior years for a llama. He suffered from severe arthritis, which reportedly caused other health issues.

The llama walked in countless parades, according to the Erie Zoo.

Ariel the zebra died at the age of 34, which the zoo says is an impressive age for a zebra.

Zookeepers say she was shy and liked to keep to herself.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com