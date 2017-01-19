Erie Zoo Mourns Loss of Zebra, Llama

The Erie Zoo is mourning the loss of a zebra and a llama.

Aries, an all white, male llama, was almost 17 years old when he passed away. The zoo says that's into the senior years for a llama. He suffered from severe arthritis, which reportedly caused other health issues.

The llama walked in countless parades, according to the Erie Zoo.

Ariel the zebra died at the age of 34, which the zoo says is an impressive age for a zebra.

Zookeepers say she was shy and liked to keep to herself.