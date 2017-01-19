West Erie Plaza Owners Announce New Tenant - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

West Erie Plaza Owners Announce New Tenant

Posted: Updated:

A new tenant will be coming to the West Erie Plaza.

VCG Properties, which operates the plaza, announced on Facebook Pet Supplies Plus will be setting up shop.

The store will be located on the south corner of the strip.

The plaza says the space will be unique inside and out with classic architectural details.

Construction is expected to start soon and wrap up sometime in the middle of 2017.

