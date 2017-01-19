Suspect in Orlando cop killing ordered held without bond

An Orlando judge denied bond Thursday morning to Markeith Loyd, who is suspected of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and later a police officer who tried to arrest him.

Loyd appeared in court wearing bandages on his head. A regionwide manhunt ended Tuesday night when a team of heavily armed officers surrounded a house in Orlando and arrested him.

During a brief hearing, Loyd said he planned to represent himself in court, denied resisting arrest and said arresting officers "took my eye" and broke his jaw and nose.

"I didn't resist," he said. "They just did this."

Police have not provided details about the extent of his injuries.

Loyd also said the full story has not been told about the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and the wounding of other people on December 13.

"A gun was pulled on me first, but you're acting like I just went there and shot her," he told the judge.

In that case, he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, killing an unborn child by injury to a mother, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Loyd cursed as officers lead him out of the courtroom Thursday.

Police chief: Officer killed 'execution-style'

No charges have been filed yet in the killing of Orlando police Lt. Deborah Clayton.

Orlando police Chief John Mina told HNL's Ashleigh Banfield on Wednesday that investigators are working with prosecutors to develop a "rock solid" case and that other people may be charged with helping Loyd.

Loyd killed Clayton "execution-style," Mina said.

Loyd shot and wounded Clayton January 9 outside a Walmart when she tried to arrest him, Mina said. She returned fire and shot Loyd in the chest, but he was wearing a protective vest, the chief said.

Store surveillance video showed Loyd didn't immediately take the opportunity to escape in his vehicle, Mina said.

"He chose to go to Lt. Deborah Clayton and stand over her and shoot her multiple times," he said. One of those bullets was the fatal shot, he said.

Mina said the best-trained officers and the SWAT team were called in to make the arrest.

"He is a coldblooded killer, and we were taking no chances with him," he said.