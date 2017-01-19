Police Investigate Threat at Erie CareerLink - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Investigate Threat at Erie CareerLink

Posted: Updated:

 Police are still investigating a threat that forced the evacuation of CareerLink, and sent employees home. 

Several police vehicles, as well as a dog responded, to the building in the 1600 of Sassafras Street in Erie around 9:30am.

Erie Police tell me that one person will be charged with terroristic threats but charges are still pending. Investigators are still gathering evidence.

Police say nothing was found in the building. ###  

