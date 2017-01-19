7 New Officers Join Erie Police Force

There are lots of new faces on the Erie police force.

Thursday morning, Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott swore in seven new officers.

At a time when police officers often face intense scrutiny, these new officers are eager to start their new careers, to make help their community safer.

Seven men took the oath to serve and protect the citizens of Erie, during a swearing in ceremony at Erie city hall.

The officers will fill the spots, left vacant by seven officers who retired in 2016.

The department is now just one short of their full compliment of 173 officers.

Six of these new hires were born and raised in Erie, and many have prior careers as police or security.



The officers we spoke with, say they're eager to start their new jobs on the Erie force, and make a difference in the community, "I'm very excited to start, I'm hoping to be an asset to the police dept, it's always been a dream of mine, so I'm glad to fulfill it," said Steven Uplinger II. "It's something that I've always wanted to do, I've had a lot of mentors growing up that were police officers and introduced me to the career M so just following in their footsteps," Uplinger continued.

"It's just an incredible moment, initially it's been four years since I've wanted to be a police officer, so seeing all the hard work pay off, it's incredible," said Mike Attalla. "I've always wanted to help people, and being a police officer, and having the capacity you can have out on the road, there's not better way," Attalla added.

"I'm pretty excited, it's been a long journey, ever since I was in the academy," said Anthony Fatica. "It's just a calling, I have a lot of friends that have done it and hearing all the stories and the differences that they've made, I've just wanted to make that difference myself," Fatica continued.



The new officers will hit the streets within the next couple of weeks with a supervisor. And after going through the program with a training officer for several months, they'll hit the streets on their own.

Chief Dacus told the officers this would likely be the most memorable days of their career, "There's no greater feeling than accomplishing one of your lifetime goals," said Chief Dacus. "And a career in service like this, in this profession, it makes you feel really good when you reach that, attain that goal and get sworn in by the Mayor, and you're presented with your badge, it's just a really good feeling and it's one day that will never be forgotten," Dacus continued.

The new officers are:

Steven Uplinger II. He was born and raised in Erie and has been working Security at Gannon University and as an officer at the Erie International Airport.

Justin Starvaggi, of Erie, served in the US Marine Corp and has been working Security at LECOM for the past two years.

Patrick Behr, of Erie, has worked as an EMT for the past five years.

Kevin Mullaney was also born and raised in Erie. He served as a City of Erie Police officer from October 2015-2015, he left to work for the Allentown Police department, and is now returning home.

Anthony Allman, born in West Virginia, served as a US Marine. He's worked for the Erie County Prison since 2009.

Michael Attalla, of Erie, graduated from Mercyhurst University and has worked as a police officer for LECOM Police Department since 2016.

Anthony Fatica, also from Erie, has worked for the Erie School District Police and the Wesleyville Police Department.