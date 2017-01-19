Mild Winter: Winners and Losers

The unseasonably mild winter has been a blessing for some, but a curse for others.

For local governments, it means cost savings.

Millcreek Township workers who normally are plowing snow in January are now patching potholes and not getting much overtime.

And the township is using far less road salt than in a normal winter.

Millcreek Supervisor Brian McGrath said, "If the weather stays as warm as it has been, we are on line to save about half of what we would normally spend on salt, and half of what we would normally spend on overtime. It is good for the taxpayers."

But the thaw is not good news for Gerlach's in MIllcreek.

The company's snow removal equipment is parked.

And sales of snow blowers is way down compared to a normal winter.

Gerlach's Power Equipment Sales Manager Harvey Waldinger said, "Sales have been real slow. We need snow to sell snow throwers. When we don't get snow, people don't have to go out and shovel or think about a snow thrower. So right now we're pretty slow here."