Erie Contractor Charged With Bilking Customers is Feeling Remorse

An Erie contractor charged with bilking 40 customers out of their money says he is remorseful about his actions.

Lloyd Davis waived his right to a preliminary hearing today. Davis's attorney, Ian Murray, told Erie News Now, before the hearing, that his client wants to make restitution and does not want the case to go to trial.

"My client's going to be taking full responsibility for the actions, and the crimes he's been charged with. Our main goal now is to accept responsibility, number one, and make every effort to get as much of the restitution together and pay the victims. That's going to be our primary focus going forward," Murray said.

Davis is facing a total of 283 charges after 40 customers came forward with complaints. Those 40 customers are claiming losses of $446,000. State Police say Davis and his company, LD Construction, would accept deposits from customers for the purchase of materials for work to be done on their houses. However, police say Davis either never ordered the materials, never started the job, or abandoned the job after doing a small amount of work.

Some of the people who filed complaints against Davis were in the courtroom today when he waived his preliminary hearing. They heard about Davis wanting to accept responsibility for his actions and his hope to avoid a trial. They were asked how they would feel if Davis would not receive any jail time.

"We would like to see him being productive and paying us back, but something has to happen. He has to be punished for what he's done to all these people,"said Larry Kisielewski.

Davis remains jailed with bond set at $350,000. Murray asked District Judge Scott Hammer to reduce Davis's bond and to allow Davis to be placed on a house monitor. The judge refused and Murray will appeal that decision to Common Pleas Court.