Electric Rate Hike Approved by Pennsylvania Utility Commission - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Get ready to pay more for electricity.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission unanimously approved a more than 12 percent rate hike for Penelec customers and a more than 9.5 percent rate hike for Penn Power users.

Those increases are less than what the companies originally requested in June.

The hikes will go into effect no later than January 27th.

